Talk Pittsburgh Links: Oct. 16, 2023
Visit the links below for more on today's guests & topics
- Pittsburgh Monster Pumpkin Festival
- The Wilbanks Consulting Group
- Jamilah Rosemond
- "Our Song" at August Wilson African American Cultural Center | DEMASKUS Theater Collective
- NeuroAxis Rehabilitation Services | Facebook
- Baked by Dawn on Instagram and TikTok
- Dr. Becky Kennedy's TED Talk | Article with Meg St. Esprit
Talk Pittsburgh on Social Media
