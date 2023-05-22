Watch CBS News
Talk Pittsburgh

Talk Pittsburgh Links: May 22, 2023

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

Visit the links below for more on today's guests & topics

Kaitlin Hens-Greco and Ursula Brown
The Friendship Circle | The Beacon | Follow on Instagram

Patty Maxwell
Engage Kidz LLC

What's Hoppin'
Spoonwood Brewing Company | Historical Society of Upper St. Clair

Bob and Sandra La Mar
Anya Elyse La Mar Foundation

Michele  Frennier and Sandra Smith
Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh | Ellie's Attic

Talk Pittsburgh on Social Media

First published on May 22, 2023 / 3:11 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.