Watch CBS News
Talk Pittsburgh

Talk Pittsburgh Links: May 2, 2023

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

Visit the links below for more on today's guests & topics

Maggie Burke
Duquesne University School of Education | International Dyslexia Association

Kelsey Harris and Dave Saniga
Neuroaxis Rehabilitation Services | American Stroke Association

Darrin McMillen and Josue Luciano
Grandview Bakery

KDKA Investigator Meghan Schiller
Results come back from independent water testing in East Palestine
Ohio EPA

Sarah Weber, Demi Schweers and Brooke Hyland
The Cohort | InstagramDemi Schweers on Instagram | Brooke Hyland on Instagram

Bubba Snider and Melanie Taylor
STAR 100.7 | The Bubba Show on Facebook

Talk Pittsburgh on Social Media

First published on May 2, 2023 / 3:12 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.