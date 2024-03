Monongahela Incline closed for the third time in 2024

Seen on KDKA: March 11-17

More from CBS News

Pittsburgh Weather: A cold start gives way to sunshine and pleasant conditions

Pittsburgh Weather: A cold start gives way to sunshine and pleasant conditions

Monongahela Incline closed for the third time in 2024

Monongahela Incline closed for the third time in 2024

Seen on KDKA: March 11-17

Seen on KDKA: March 11-17

More from CBS News

Visit the links below for more on today's guests & topic

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On