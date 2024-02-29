KDKA's 2024 Spring High School Musical Guide

KD Kids Club: Dancing with the best in local high school musicals

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Get in, loser! We're going to see some high school musicals.

High school musical season is gearing up and the hard work and dedication of drama students across Western Pennsylvania is shining bright. KDKA and Pittsburgh Today Live has put together a guide of shows in our area.

Whether you like classics like "Bye Bye Birdie" and "Newsies," or a newer hit like "Legally Blonde" or "The Addams Family," there's a catchy tune and a tap-your-foot dance for just about everyone sitting in the aisles!

Visit these links for more information on the Gene Kelly Awards and the Henry Mancini Musical Theatre Awards.

Allegheny County

Avonworth High School

"Into the Woods" - March 15-16 and March 22-23

Click here for more information.

Baldwin-Whitehall High School

"Cinderella" - April 10-13

Click here for more information.

Bethel Park High School

"Big Fish" - March 13-16

Click here for more information.

Bishop Canevin High School

"All Shook Up School Edition" - April 25-27

Click here for more information.

Brentwood High School

"Sweet Charity" - April 18-20

Carlynton High School

"The Addams Family: School Edition" - April 11-14

Cornell High School

"Annie Jr." - March 22-23

Click here for more information.

Deer Lakes High School

"The Sound of Music" - April 4-7

Click here for more information.

East Allegheny High School

"The Wedding Singer" - April 11-13

Click here for more information.

Elizabeth Forward High School

"Big Fish" - April 4-7

Click here for more information.

Eden Christian Academy

"The Little Mermaid" - April 23-27

Fort Cherry High School

"Willy Wonka" - March 1-3

Fox Chapel Area High School

"The Little Mermaid" - Feb. 29 and March 1-3

Click here for more information.

Gateway High School

"Chicago: Teen Addition" - April 10-14

Click here for more information.

Hampton High School

"Tuck Everlasting" - April 12-14 and April 19-20

Click here for more information.

Highlands High School

"Disney's Descendants: The Musical" - March 22-24

Click here for more information.

Keystone Oaks High School

"Anything Goes"

McKeesport Area High School

"Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat" - April 11-13

Click here for more information.

Montour High School

"Chicago: Teen Addition" - April 25-28

Click here for more information.

Moon Area High School

"The Drowsy Chaperone" - April 11-14

Click here for more information.

Mt. Lebanon High School

"Meet Me in St. Louis" - May 2-4

Click here for more information.

North Allegheny High School

"Sweeney Todd: School Edition" - Feb. 28 and March 2-3

Click here for more information.

North Catholic High School

"Chicago: Teen Edition" - March 1-3

Click here for more information.

Northgate High School

"The Spongebob Musical" - April 11-13

Click here for more information.

North Hills High School

"The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee" - March 15-17 and March 21-23

Click here for more information.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart

"Rodgers and Hammerstein's Oklahoma!" - March 1-3 and March 8-9

Penn Hills High School

"Shrek The Musical" - April 25-28

Click here for more information.

Penn-Trafford High School

"Bye Bye Birdie" - April 5-7 and April 12-14

Click here for more information.

Pine-Richland High School

"Mamma Mia!" - March 14-16 and March 22-23

Click here for more information.

Pittsburgh Allderdice High School

"On the Town" - April 18-21

Click here for more information.

Pittsburgh CAPA

"Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street" - April 12-14 and April 18-21

Click here for more information.

Plum Senior High School

"Bye Bye Birdie" - April 11-13

Click here for more information.

Quaker Valley High School

"The Addams Family: A New Musical Comedy" - March 14-16

Click here for more information.

Redeemer Lutheran School

"The Music Man" - April 11-13

Click here for more information.

Riverview Senior High School

"Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat" - March 7-10

Click here for more information.

Saint Joseph High School

"Tarzan - The Stage Musical based on the Disney Film" - March 25-28

Click here for more information.

Serra Catholic High School

"The Addams Family: School Edition" - April 19-21

Click here for more information.

Seton LaSalle Catholic High School

"The Wizard of Oz (RSC Version)" - April 25-27

Click here for more information.

Sewickley Academy

"Singin' in the Rain" - March 7-9

Click here for more information.

Shady Side Academy

"Zombie Prom" - Feb. 23-25

Click here for more information.

Shaler Area High School

"Anastasia" - March 1-3 and March 8-9

Click here for more information.

South Allegheny High School

"The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee" - March 15-17

Click here for more information.

South Fayette High School

"Disney's Beauty and the Beast" - March 15-17

Click here for more information.

Springdale High School

"Little Shop of Horrors" - April 4-6

Steel Valley High School

"Matilda: The Musical" - March 14-17

Click here for more information.

Upper St. Clair High School

"Newsies" - March 14-16

Click here for more information.

Thomas Jefferson High School

"Disney's Beauty and the Beast" - March 14-17

West Allegheny High School

"Bye Bye Birdie" - April 11-14

Westinghouse Arts Academy

Chicago: Teen Edition - April 26-28

West Mifflin Area High School

"Mean Girls" - Feb. 29 and March 1-3

Click here for more information.

Woodland Hills High School

"Wonderland" -- April 25-27 and May 2-4

Click here for more information.

Armstrong County

Apollo-Ridge High School

"The Addams Family" - Feb. 29-March 2

Click here for more information.

Armstrong High School

"Grease: School Version" - March 15-16

Click here for more information.

Freeport Area High School

"Chicago: Teen Edition" - May 4-7

Click here for more information.

Karns City High School

"You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown" - Feb. 29-March 2

Click here for more information.

Kiski Area High School

"The Phantom of the Opera" - March 20-23

Click here for more information.

Leechburg Area High School

"A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum" - Feb. 16-18

Click here for more information.

Redbank Valley High School

"The Wizard of Oz" - March 14-17

Click here for more information.

Beaver County

Aliquippa High School

"Newsies: The Broadway Musical" - March 15-17

Click here for more information.

Ambridge High School

"The Drowsy Chaperone" - Feb. 29-March 3

Click here for more information.

Beaver Area High School

"Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella" - March 15-17

Click here for more information.

Beaver County Christian High School

"Anne and Gilbert: A Musical" - March 15-16

Click here for more information.

Big Beaver Falls High School

"Elf the Musical" - March 24-26

Click here for more information.

Blackhawk High School

"Mary Poppins" - April 11-14

Click here for more information.

Central Valley High School

"My Favorite Year" - Feb. 29-March 2

Click here for more information.

Freedom Area High School

"Matilda" - March 1-3

Click here for more information.

Hopewell Area School District

"Disney's Newsies" - March 15-17

Click here for more information.

Riverside High School

"The Addams Family" - March 21-24

Click here for more.

Rochester Area High School

"Anything Goes" - March 14-16

Click here for more information.

South Side Area High School

"The Little Mermaid" - March 1-3

Click here for more.

Western Beaver Jr/Sr High School

"Newsies: The Broadway Musical" - March 1-3

Click here for more information.

Butler County

Butler Senior High School

"Elf the Musical" - March 15-16

Click here for more information.

Knoch High School

"Hello, Dolly!" - March 1-3

Click here for more information.

Mars Area High School

"Mary Poppins" - March 15-17/

Click here for more information.

Moniteau High School

"Guys and Dolls" - March 15- 17

Click here for more information.

Seneca Valley Senior High School

"Something Rotten" - Feb. 29 and March 1-3

Click here for more information.

Slippery Rock Area High School

"Disney's Newsies" - April 11-13

Click here for more information.

Fayette County

Albert Gallatin High School

"The Spongebob Musical" - March 21-24

Click here for more information.

Brownsville Area High School

"Fiddler on the Roof" - Feb. 29-March 3

Click here for more information.

Connellsville Area High School

"Anastasia" - Feb. 29-March 3

Click here for more information.

Southmoreland High School

"Mamma Mia" - March 14-17

Click here for more information.

Uniontown Area High School

"Newsies" - April 4-6

Click here for more information.

Greene County

Carmichaels Area High School

"Frozen" - March 15-17

Click here for more information.

Indiana County

Indiana Area Senior High

"Footloose" - March 14-16

Click here for more information.

River Valley High School

"The Addams Family" - April 12-14

Click here for more information.

Lawrence County

Laurel High School

"The Wiz" - March 15-17

Click here for more information.

Mohawk Senior High School

"Shrek the Musical" - March 21-23

Click here for more information.

Neshannock Senior High School

"Curtains" - March 21-23

Click here for more information.

New Castle Senior High School

"Anything Goes" - April 11-13

Click here for more information.

Shenango Senior High School

"Seven Brides for Seven Brothers" - March 15-17

Click here for more information.

Wilmington Area High School

"The Wizard of Oz" - March 21-23

Click here for more information.

Washington County

Bentworth High School

"Chitty Chitty Bang Bang" - March 7-10

Click here for more information.

Bethlehem Senior High School

"Mamma Mia" - March 14-16

Click here for more information

Burgettstown Area High School

"Chitty Chitty Bang Bang" - April 11-13

Click here for more information.

Canon-McMillan High School

"Shrek the Musical" - March 14-17

Click here for more information.

Charleroi Area High School

"Shrek the Musical" - March 1-3

Click here for more information.

Chartiers-Houston Senior High School

"Big Fish" - March 8-10

Click here for more information.

McGuffey High School

"Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella" - March 14-17

Click here for more information.

Peters Township High School

"All Shook Up" - March 14-17

Click here for more information.

Washington High School

"The Sound of Music" - Feb. 29 and March 1-3

Click here for more information.

Westmoreland County

Belle Vernon Area High School

"Shrek: The Musical" - March 14-17

Click here for more information.

Burrell High School

"Shrek: The Musical" - March 21-23

Click here for more information.

Franklin Regional High School

"West Side Story" - March 7-10

Click here for more information.

Greater Latrobe Senior High School

"The Wizard of Oz" - March 1-3

Click here for more information.

Greensburg Central Catholic Senior High School

"Disney's Newsies" - April 19-21

Click here for more information.

Greensburg-Salem High School

"Footloose" - March 1-3

Click here for more information.

Hempfield Area High School

"The Addams Family" - March 13-16

Click here for more information.

Monessen High School

"The Spongebob Musical" - March 21-24

Click here for more information.

Mt. Pleasant High School

"Jesus Christ Superstar" - March 14-16

Click here for more information.

Valley Senior High School

"The Addams Family" - April 11-14

Click here for more information.

Norwin High School

"Grease" - March 21-24

Click here for more information.

Yough Senior High School

"Annie" - March 22-24

Click here for more information.