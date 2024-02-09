Watch CBS News
Talk Pittsburgh Links: Feb. 9, 2024

Valentine's Cocktail Recipes from Lo Bar:

Valentine's Cocktail Recipes from Lo Bar:

Love Potion #9: A take on a lemon drop
2 oz vodka, 1/2 oz simple, peaflower extract, 1/2 oz lemon juice, rose water spritz. 

With Love from Bombay
1 oz Bombay Blackberry Bramble gin, 1/2 oz amaretto simple, 1/2 oz lemon,1 bar spoon strawberry jam, soda water.

