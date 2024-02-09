Chef Anthony on Talk Pittsburgh: Chicken Marsala
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Chef Anthony, of Don's Appliances, is breaking down his recipe for a delicious Italian dish that can be made in 30 minutes.
Chicken Marsala
Yields: 8 portions
Ingredients:
- 8 thin sliced breasts of chicken
- 2 cups marsala wine
- 1# fettuccini
- 1 cup chicken broth
- ¼ cup heavy cream
- 3 tbsp balsamic
- 3 cloves garlic chopped
- 1pt baby Bella mushrooms sliced
- 1 onion diced
- ¼ cup all purpose flour
- salt and pepper to taste.
Method
1. First dredge chicken in flour, shake off excess. Next in a hot pan with oil pan sear the chicken for 3 minutes on each side until golden brown then remove from pan.
2. Next add chopped garlic, onions, and mushrooms. Sauté 4 to six minutes until veggies are tender.
3. Deglaze pan with marsala reduce by half, then add chicken broth. bring to a boil and adjust seasoning with salt and pepper.
4. Add cooked fettuccini to marsala sauce, hold at a simmer, dice chicken and add it to the pasta.
5. Finish with cream and balsamic adjust seasoning and serve hot.
