Chef Anthony on Talk Pittsburgh: Chicken Marsala

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Chef Anthony, of Don's Appliances, is breaking down his recipe for a delicious Italian dish that can be made in 30 minutes.

Chicken Marsala

Yields: 8 portions

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Ingredients:

8 thin sliced breasts of chicken

2 cups marsala wine

1# fettuccini

1 cup chicken broth

¼ cup heavy cream

3 tbsp balsamic

3 cloves garlic chopped

1pt baby Bella mushrooms sliced

1 onion diced

¼ cup all purpose flour

salt and pepper to taste.

Method

1. First dredge chicken in flour, shake off excess. Next in a hot pan with oil pan sear the chicken for 3 minutes on each side until golden brown then remove from pan.

2. Next add chopped garlic, onions, and mushrooms. Sauté 4 to six minutes until veggies are tender.

3. Deglaze pan with marsala reduce by half, then add chicken broth. bring to a boil and adjust seasoning with salt and pepper.

4. Add cooked fettuccini to marsala sauce, hold at a simmer, dice chicken and add it to the pasta.

5. Finish with cream and balsamic adjust seasoning and serve hot.