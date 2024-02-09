Watch CBS News
Chef Anthony on Talk Pittsburgh: Chicken Marsala

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Chef Anthony, of Don's Appliances, is breaking down his recipe for a delicious Italian dish that can be made in 30 minutes.

Chicken Marsala
Yields: 8 portions  

Ingredients:

  • 8 thin sliced breasts of chicken                         
  • 2 cups marsala wine        
  • 1# fettuccini
  • 1 cup chicken broth 
  • ¼ cup heavy cream 
  • 3 tbsp balsamic 
  • 3 cloves garlic chopped
  • 1pt baby Bella mushrooms sliced 
  • 1 onion diced
  • ¼ cup all purpose flour 
  • salt and pepper to taste.

Method

1.      First dredge chicken in flour, shake off excess. Next in a hot pan with oil pan sear the chicken for 3 minutes on each side until golden brown then remove from pan.

2.      Next add chopped garlic, onions, and mushrooms. Sauté 4 to six minutes until veggies are tender.

3.      Deglaze pan with marsala reduce by half, then add chicken broth. bring to a boil and adjust seasoning with salt and pepper.

4.       Add cooked fettuccini to marsala sauce, hold at a simmer, dice chicken and add it to the pasta.

5.      Finish with cream and balsamic adjust seasoning and serve hot. 

