Watch CBS News
Talk Pittsburgh

Talk Pittsburgh Links: April 3, 2023

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

Visit the links below for more on today's guests & topics

Dillan DiNardo
Mindstate Design Labs | LinkedIn

Major Jodi Lloyd and Lauren Fair
The Salvation Army's Light Project | Facebook

Dr. Sam Hazo
Website | YouTube Channel

Nicole Molinaro and Mike McLaine
Women's Center and Shelter of Greater Pittsburgh | Aspirant | Bright Sky app

Amy Knight
Flour Power Kids Cooking Studios

Myron Arnowitt and Bryan Mathie
Clean Water Action Pittsburgh | Penn's Woods West Trout Unlimited

Talk Pittsburgh on Social Media

First published on April 3, 2023 / 3:03 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.