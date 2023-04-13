Watch CBS News
Talk Pittsburgh Links: April 13, 2023

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Visit the links below for more on today's guests & topics

Gisele Fetterman
Instagram | Free Store 15104

Ryan Shazier
Fund for Spinal Rehabilitation | Instagram

National Poetry Month
Doralee Brooks | Rho Bloom-Wang | Manchester Academic Charter School

Darren Layre
Alta Via Pizzeria | Facebook | big Burrito Group

Patty Maxwell
Engage Kidz LLC

Money Talk$
Axias Wealth Management

Talk Pittsburgh on Social Media

First published on April 13, 2023 / 2:57 PM

