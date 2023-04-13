Watch CBS News
Chef Darren Layre: Couscous with vegetables and roasted chicken

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Chef Darren Layre, of Alta Via Pizzeria, joins us on Talk Pittsburgh to make an easy 30-minute recipe that's family friendly.

Couscous with Vegetables and Roasted Chicken
Yield: 6 portions

couscous-vegetables-chicken-talk-pittsburgh.png
(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Ingredients

  • Water 
  • Salt 
  • Couscous
  • Moroccan Asparagus, trimmed, cut into ¼" pieces 
  • Scallions, trimmed, sliced thin 
  • Cherry Tomatos, Rinsed, cut in half 
  • Kale, pre-cut & washed 
  • White Beans, rinsed, drained 
  • Greek Dressing 
  • Oregano, picked & chopped 
  • Parsley, picked & chopped 
  • Optional: Picked Chicken, Roasted Portobello Mushrooms, Grilled Salmon or steak 

Allergens 

  • Dairy: No 
  • Eggs: No 
  • Fish: No 
  • Shellfish: No 
  • Nuts: No 
  • Wheat: Yes 
  • Soy: No 

Directions

Measure and put water and salt in a small saucepan and place on the stove. Do not turn on until ready to use. 

Combine all other ingredients in a large mixing bowl or Tupperware type vessel and mix with a rubber spatula so everything is evenly distributed. Make sure container is large enough to hold 1/3 more volume since the couscous will expand slightly. 

Once all your ingredients are mixed in your desired container bring water and salt to a boil and pour over ingredients. 

Gently use the spatula to distribute water around all the ingredients making sure to touch the corners. 

Cover with plastic wrap or lid and let sit for 20 minutes. Stir to fluff and enjoy!

