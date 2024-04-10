Talk Pittsburgh cooking and kitchen hacks by Chef Janet

Chef Janet Loughran takes Talk Pittsburgh shows us her most popular cooking hacks

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Chef Janet Loughran is celebrating her one-year anniversary with us by offering some cooking and kitchen hacks.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Grilled Cheese for a Crowd

Serves 8

16 slices of bread (your choice)

8 slices havarti cheese

8 oz gruyere or sharp cheddar, shredded

1/2 cup butter, melted

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees and put a clean cookie sheet in the oven to heat up. Spread half of the melted butter on another cookie sheet with a pastry brush.

Place 8 slices of bread on the buttered cookie sheet and top with sliced and shredded cheeses. Place the other 8 slices of bread on top. Baste with remaining melted butter.

Using an oven mit, remove the hot cookie sheet from the oven and spray the bottom with cooking spray. Place the hot pan (oiled side down) on top of the cheese sandwiches. Bake for 12-15 minutes (depending on the type of bread you use) until golden brown and melty.

Boiled Eggs- Chef Janet's Way

6 eggs

Boiling water (enough to cover eggs)

1 tsp baking soda

Ice

Bring water to a boil and sprinkle in baking soda. Using a slotted spoon, gently add eggs to water. Reduce heat to med-high and boil for desired doneness (6 minutes for soft boiled, 11-12 minutes for hard boiled).

Drain and add eggs to another bowl with ice and water for 5 minutes. Using a small spoon, tap the outside to crack the eggs' shells and return to the ice water.

Remove a portion of the shell at the bottom of the egg and insert the spoon between the shell and the egg. In a twisting motion, remove the shell easily and rinse to remove any lingering pieces of shell. Refrigerate for up to a week.