What will happen to the T. rex at the Pittsburgh International Airport's old terminal?

The Pittsburgh International Airport's new terminal is up and running, but there's one familiar face missing.

The Franco Harris statue made the move to the new terminal, but the T. Rex replica didn't. And in a joint post on Instagram, the airport and Carnegie Natural History Museum say the dinosaur's fate is still being decided.

"Thank you to all the fans of Carnegie Museum of Natural History's T. rex replica at Pittsburgh International Airport for your love over the years! We deeply value how much Pittsburghers love saying hello to the airport T. rex on their travels and know you are eager to learn its next home now that the new terminal is open," the social media post reads.

The airport and museum say they're still working to decide where the T. rex will end up.

"Although the exact future location of the T. rex hasn't been decided yet, we're excited that the museum and airport are currently discussing the possibilities for reimagining the exhibit," the post says, promising more details soon.

Meanwhile, people can visit the real T. rex fossil at the Carnegie Museum of Natural History.

The Pittsburgh International Airport's new $1.7 billion terminal opened to much fanfare last week, just in time for the holiday travel season.

The airport says there are more TSA lanes for a faster security experience, and passengers are expected to spend half as much time waiting for their luggage because the bag belt has been cut down from eight miles to three. The new garage has an extra 3,300 spaces, and there's a parking lot that's about a 5-minute walk away. There's also a skybridge that connects the new landside terminal with the existing airside terminal.