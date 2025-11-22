Travelers noticed an error in the Pittsburgh International Airport Franco Harris collage, now it's being fixed

The Pittsburgh International Airport opened its brand-new terminal this past week to much fanfare, and for good reason. The new terminal was a long time coming, and has been described as "supercharged."

But, as we all know, nothing is perfect.

Thanks to some eagle-eyed travelers and social media sleuths, the iconic Franco Harris statue came with some errors.

Arriving in Pittsburgh by air has always been a uniquely Pittsburgh experience. For years, travelers were greeted by statues of George Washington and Steelers' legend Franco Harris.

One of the biggest questions as Pittsburgh International Airport began building its new terminal was, "What is going to happen with the Franco Harris statue?"

As we found out on opening day, not only did the Franco Harris Immaculate Reception statue remain, it was surrounded by an entire collage of moments remembering one of the most iconic plays in NFL history.

However, painted inside the collage was the score "Raiders 7, Steelers 12" and the clock reading, "4th QTR: 0:00."

Steelers fans and football fans alike found themselves slightly confused because when the iconic play happened, there was still time left on the clock, and while Harris' touchdown did give the Steelers a 12-7 lead, an extra point extended the lead to what the ultimate final score would be: 13-7.

Now, the Pittsburgh International Airport said on social media that they are planning to fix the mistake.

"We know the Franco Harris statue is incredibly important to greeting Pittsburgh travelers, which is why Franco was in place on day one of terminal operations," the airport posted on Facebook. "The current background is meant to be a collage of several moments in time, depicting the immaculate reception and celebratory moments afterward. We know the details are important to Pittsburghers, and in order to make the background clear, we will adjust the clock to depict how much time was left when Franco scored – prior to the extra point – and other adjustments as needed."

Along with saying they're working to fix the mistake, they added that they will continue working with the Heinz History Center and Franco Harris' family to ensure that the iconic statue continues to greet travelers coming to and leaving Pittsburgh International Airport.