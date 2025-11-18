Travelers pass through Pittsburgh's new airport terminal for the first time: "It was a great way to start the morning."

Pittsburgh International Airport's new $1.7 billion terminal is open for business after years of anticipation and travelers said it made for an exciting morning as they passed through the new space to catch their flights.

After more than a decade of planning and four years of construction, Pittsburgh International's new airport terminal has opened and is ushering in a new era of aviation in western Pennsylvania.

Pittsburgh International Airport's new $1.7 billion terminal opened Tuesday morning after years of planning, construction, and anticipation. KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

An official commencement ceremony was held among Allegheny County Airport Authority executives early Tuesday morning with a countdown clock finally hitting 0:00, signaling the official opening of the new terminal.

Keith Spruill was the first passenger to travel through the new TSA security checkpoints Tuesday morning, but said that he didn't even know the new terminal was opening today.

"It's very aesthetically pleasing," Spruill said. "I like the lights on top. It gives a nice relaxed feel."

Pittsburgh International Airport's new terminal opening Tuesday morning and passengers were in awe of the aesthetics of the new expansive space.The new terminal features a tunnel connector bridge meant to resemble Pittsburgh's Fort Pitt Bridge, which opens up as a gateway to the city. KDKA

Koko Atoa flew out of Pittsburgh International's new terminal on Tuesday after flying in through the old terminal last week.

"It looks really good," Atoa said. "We're actually really surprised. It was a great way to start the morning."

Bidding farewell to the now-decommissioned airport tram

It was a busy couple of final hours in the old airport terminal as crews began switching things over for operations out of the new terminal, including being a night of "lasts."

Some of the final passengers to walk to the old terminal got to take the last ride on the infamous underground tram taking them from the landside terminal to the airside terminal.

The tram connecting the former landside terminal to the airside terminal at Pittsburgh International Airport has been decommissioned with the opening of the airport's new $1.7 billion terminal. KDKA

"It was such a sentimental experience," Todd Wilson said. "I can still remember the first time I ever took the train. It was for a middle school chorus program."

Shortly after the last ride, the tram was decommissioned.

The history of Pittsburgh International Airport

Once named the Greater Pittsburgh Airport, or maybe you knew it as the Greater Pittsburgh International Airport, the iconic landmark split between Moon and Findlay townships began transporting travelers back in 1952.

Flash forward to the 1990s, when travelers began knowing Pittsburgh International for its famous flooring or its two terminals being connected by a unique, underground tram.

Over the years, the airport began showing its age and called for a change with its brand new, modern terminal ushering in a new era of aviation in Pittsburgh.