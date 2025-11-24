Here's what Thanksgiving travelers should expect at Pittsburgh International Airport's new terminal

With the holiday season going into full swing, millions are expected to go over the river and through the woods for Thanksgiving. AAA is expecting a record-setting year once again.

For people taking flights, it's the first holiday season with the new terminal at the Pittsburgh International Airport.

With everything so new, airport officials are stressing patience, and as always, give yourself a little extra time during the holidays.

According to an airport spokesperson, they're expecting 300,000 people to pass through it in the next week. That's up 10.5% from last year.

"Imagine the last couple Thanksgivings and add more people," AAA East Central director of public affairs Jim Garrity said.

Wednesday and Sunday are expected to be the busiest days for flying over several rivers and woods to grandmother's house.

The busiest times are the morning flights between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m. You're asked to keep an eye on your flight leading up to your travel. Extra staff will be around the airport to help with the changes to parking and the new terminal.

"We have a lot of customer service reps that are on hand both this week, last week, and in the coming weeks. We have extra parking staff helping people get in and out of the lots, just to make sure people know where they are going. Obviously, the buses will be going full steam ahead," Pittsburgh International Airport spokesperson Bob Kerlik said.

Travelers are asked to arrive approximately two hours early for domestic flights. Be aware of what you can and can't take through TSA checkpoints as well.

"If you are traveling with gifts, make sure they are unwrapped because TSA may have to unwrap them for you if they are going through the security checkpoint," Kerlik said.

Be prepared for traffic to and from any airports. Driving is expected to be the most popular way to get around. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Sunday are the biggest days for driving.

"There's going to be a record amount of people out there. Expect traffic. Hopefully, you don't run into it, but expect it. That will put you into a better position planning-wise," Garrity said.

Airport officials say travel numbers have continued to rise over the last few months, and they expect the same pattern through the rest of the holiday season.