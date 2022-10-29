T.J. Watt not activated off injured reserve, will not play against Eagles

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without star linebacker T.J. Watt for at least one more week, according to ESPN insider Adam Schefter.

Steelers OLB T.J. Watt — who was designated to return from injured reserve last week, opening a 21-day window for him to make it back to the active roster — was not activated today and is not eligible to play Sunday vs. the Eagles. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 29, 2022

Watt's status was murky heading into this Sunday's contest, with some rumors suggesting he was going to be activated from injured reserve. The Steelers look to be taking a cautious approach with the 2022 Defensive Player of the Year.

The Steelers travel to Philadelphia to battle the undefeated Eagles tomorrow afternoon. Kick-off is set for 1 p.m.