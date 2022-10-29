Watch CBS News
Steelers

T.J. Watt not activated off injured reserve, will not play against Eagles

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without star linebacker T.J. Watt for at least one more week, according to ESPN insider Adam Schefter.

Watt's status was murky heading into this Sunday's contest, with some rumors suggesting he was going to be activated from injured reserve. The Steelers look to be taking a cautious approach with the 2022 Defensive Player of the Year.

The Steelers travel to Philadelphia to battle the undefeated Eagles tomorrow afternoon. Kick-off is set for 1 p.m.

First published on October 29, 2022 / 4:11 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.