T.J. Watt not activated off injured reserve, will not play against Eagles
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without star linebacker T.J. Watt for at least one more week, according to ESPN insider Adam Schefter.
Watt's status was murky heading into this Sunday's contest, with some rumors suggesting he was going to be activated from injured reserve. The Steelers look to be taking a cautious approach with the 2022 Defensive Player of the Year.
The Steelers travel to Philadelphia to battle the undefeated Eagles tomorrow afternoon. Kick-off is set for 1 p.m.
