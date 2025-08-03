Watch CBS News
Weather

Sunday's weather continues the warm, comfortable conditions in Pittsburgh

By Mary Ours

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (8/3)
KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (8/3) 03:02

This weekend has been beautiful with mostly sunny skies and highs near normal in the upper 70s and low 80s. We finally have comfortable dew points in place for low humidity. 

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

It is only a few days into August, so we are already 5° below normal for our temperatures. 

hourly.png
Hourly forecast in the Pittsburgh area KDKA Weather Center

We stay dry through the start of the work week and gradually warm up by Monday and Tuesday. 

wildfire.png
Wildfire smoke in our region on Monday night KDKA Weather Center

Wildfire smoke looks like it will move further south, bringing hazy skies Monday evening. 

The above-normal temperatures return for the first few weeks of August. For summer so far, we are about .65" below average for precipitation. Our temperatures return near 90 by the end of the week, and another big warm-up is expected through the 2nd week of the month. 

After that, things could cool down big time! Meteorological Fall starts September 1st!

7-day.png
7-day forecast: August 3, 2025 KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!

Mary Ours

Mary Ours returns to KDKA after interning in 2011 while earning her Bachelor of Arts degree in broadcasting at Point Park University. After graduating in 2012 she also earned her Broadcast Meteorology Certification through Mississippi State University.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue