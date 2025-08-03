Sunday's weather continues the warm, comfortable conditions in Pittsburgh

This weekend has been beautiful with mostly sunny skies and highs near normal in the upper 70s and low 80s. We finally have comfortable dew points in place for low humidity.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

It is only a few days into August, so we are already 5° below normal for our temperatures.

Hourly forecast in the Pittsburgh area KDKA Weather Center

We stay dry through the start of the work week and gradually warm up by Monday and Tuesday.

Wildfire smoke in our region on Monday night KDKA Weather Center

Wildfire smoke looks like it will move further south, bringing hazy skies Monday evening.

The above-normal temperatures return for the first few weeks of August. For summer so far, we are about .65" below average for precipitation. Our temperatures return near 90 by the end of the week, and another big warm-up is expected through the 2nd week of the month.

After that, things could cool down big time! Meteorological Fall starts September 1st!

7-day forecast: August 3, 2025 KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!