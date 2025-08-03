Sunday's weather continues the warm, comfortable conditions in Pittsburgh
This weekend has been beautiful with mostly sunny skies and highs near normal in the upper 70s and low 80s. We finally have comfortable dew points in place for low humidity.
It is only a few days into August, so we are already 5° below normal for our temperatures.
We stay dry through the start of the work week and gradually warm up by Monday and Tuesday.
Wildfire smoke looks like it will move further south, bringing hazy skies Monday evening.
The above-normal temperatures return for the first few weeks of August. For summer so far, we are about .65" below average for precipitation. Our temperatures return near 90 by the end of the week, and another big warm-up is expected through the 2nd week of the month.
After that, things could cool down big time! Meteorological Fall starts September 1st!
