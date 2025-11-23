Sunday will be sunny with above-normal temperatures in Pittsburgh, but rain chances loom
The sunshine and above normal temperatures continue with highs in the low 50s.
It does get breezy into the afternoon with gusts around 20mph and a bit higher in the Laurel Highlands, but we have plenty of sunshine.
There will be some patchy fog overnight, and then we copy and paste the sunny weather over to Monday to kick start the holiday week.
Tuesday will be our next round of rain, and that will linger into early Wednesday.
Wednesday will be our last day in the 50s, and then temperatures will fall through Wednesday night.
We will wake up on Thanksgiving with temperatures in the 20s, and we won't move much throughout the day, with highs struggling to make it to 40 degrees, and most stay in the mid-30s.
It gets even colder for Black Friday, so bundle up big time if you're heading out to shop!
The colder weather sticks around through Saturday, then we see some improvement on Sunday.
