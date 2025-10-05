Pittsburgh in for a couple of more days of sunshine before the rainy conditions move in

Waking up to some patchy fog this morning. It's another warm one, and we are already over 4 degrees above normal for the month so far. We will make it to the low 80s again today with sunny skies and a repeat for our Monday.

Hourly Temperatures

9 a.m.: 58° Sunny

Noon: 74° Sunny

3 p.m.: 81° Sunny

6 p.m.: 80° Sunny

Rain will finally arrive on Tuesday. This will be beneficial, and everyone will see rain. Some areas could pick up .50"-1" of rainfall throughout the day. Light rain showers will linger before sunrise on Wednesday, before it clears out with partly sunny skies and highs finally feeling like fall.

Rain in our region on Tuesday KDKA Weather Center

We have temperatures in the mid to upper 60s and dry weather through the second part of the work week.

Slightly above normal temperatures are expected to stick around starting next weekend through the 14th and then cooler weather settles in.

7-day forecast: October 5, 2025 KDKA Weather Center

