Sub-zero wind chills are expected for the Pittsburgh area over the next several days

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Sub-zero wind chills are expected to arrive throughout the Pittsburgh area over the next several days.

Any Alert Days Ahead? Tuesday and Wednesday are First Alert Weather Days because of the expected morning wind chills.

Aware: Yesterday was the 11th straight day with at least an inch of snow on the ground at the NWS Moon offices. This is the longest streak since February 2022 where we had 25 straight days.

Temperatures have warmed to the mid-30s overnight and we should hover there through this afternoon. Skies will be cloudy this morning, with partly cloudy skies returning this afternoon.

While it won't be much, I do expect that we will see off and on snow today. Snow totals for today and tomorrow will be less than an inch overall with the best chance for snow occurring on Tuesday.

The big weather story today and tomorrow will be tumbling temperatures as we head into Tuesday morning. I have morning lows dipping down to around 11° on both Tuesday and Wednesday morning. Wind speeds should be just strong enough, at around 10mph, for wind chill values around 0° to -5° in most communities here in W. Pennsylvania. It's going to be a cold one for the kids heading to the busstop or walking to school.

The week, overall, is expected to be on the cold side. Wind chill values will likely dip to below 0° Tuesday, Wednesday, & Thursday. The trough of cold air that arrives tonight will mean highs in just the teens on Tuesday.

Highs will be in the low 20s on Wednesday and back near 30 degrees on Thursday. Highs continue to go up as we head into the weekend. I have Friday highs hitting the upper 30s.

Friday will arguably be the nicest day of the week as I have it dry. Saturday highs will be near 40 degrees, but expect rain to snow for the afternoon to evening hours. Precipitation chances will continue on Sunday with snow to rain and back to snow conditions expected.

