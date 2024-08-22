Exercise and sleep - one can help improve the other, according to doctors

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - If you're having trouble getting to sleep or just sleeping in general, help might be available from an unsuspecting place.

Exercise!

That's right, exercise. Sleep specialists say even just a little might help you sleep like a baby.

The answer to your tossing and turning might lie in your feet.

"Exercise has shown to help in a lot of studies," said Dr. Christopher Pham, a sleep expert with Allegheny Health Network.

Dr. Pham said that we're not talking about sweating the day away and exhausting ourselves, just getting our bodies moving.

"30 minutes, even 15 minutes, if you have the opportunity to do it, you know something is better than nothing," he said.

Cleveland Clinic sleep specialist Dr. Alicia Roth agreed and added that it doesn't matter what time of day you choose to exercise.

"In the short term, exercise boosts our wake drive a little bit," Dr. Roth explained. "In the long term, meaning over the course of the day, exercise is going to boost our sleep drive as well."

However, be cautious because too late in the day could become a problem.

"Usually, ideally, you want to do it more than two-to-four hours before bed," Dr. Pham said.

It's so your system has a chance to calm down and get ready to sleep, but the doctors said exercise is not the sole answer to sleep issues.

"Usually it isn't the only thing, but obviously it's something that can be helpful," said Dr. Pham.

"It's probably going to be a mix of things that you can change or a mix of new habits that you develop," added Dr. Roth.

Thos new habits include making sure your sleep environment is dark, cool, and quiet and that you establish and maintain a good pre-bedtime routine.

Remember, the exercise does not have to be pounding or overly intense, in fact, Dr. Pham told us that you can still have a conversation or even consider something like yoga or Tai Chi - simple position movements and mindful exercise.