Stormy weather expected Monday afternoon in the Pittsburgh area

The Pittsburgh area could see some severe storms as a cold front moves through Monday evening.

It's a KDKA First Alert Weather Day because there could be isolated strong to severe storms until 8 to 9 p.m. with damaging winds and hail, and even a brief tornado.

(Photo: KDKA Weather Center)

Monday evening, there's a low probability for severe storms, though one or two are possible. Everyone will see a quick round of rain and thunder as a cold front pushes through the area. Damaging winds and quarter-sized hail are possible.

Highs are around 80 on Monday with wind gusts around 20 to 30 mph and intervals of clouds and sunshine.

(Photo: KDKA Weather Center)

Tuesday is Earth Day and it'll be gorgeous with sunshine and highs near 70. The sunshine sticks around Wednesday with highs warming above normal, still in the mid-70s then back to the 80s on Thursday.

The Pittsburgh area's next chance for showers and thunderstorms will be on Friday and Saturday.

The region will end the month above normal and kick off May with above normal temperatures. We'll stay in the 60s for the weekend.

(Photo: KDKA Weather Center)

