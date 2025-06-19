Flash flood risk remains in Pittsburgh on Thursday, as do storm chances | First Alert Weather

We have only one more day to deal with wet and soggy conditions before we finally get a well-deserved break from this stormy and rainy pattern.

Flash flooding chances are highest this afternoon.

I can't rule out some light rain on Friday, but storm chances should move out with a cool front that comes through. We should begin to see dew points dropping around 3 p.m., with us going from surface dew points of around 70° through then. By 7 p.m., dew points should be down near 60 degrees.

Rain will likely continue during this time, but with energy for storm development waning, we should see more in the way of showers instead of storms or downpours. Highs today should hit the mid to upper 70s, but will be dependent on when rain arrives.

Yesterday's high hit 85°, so we will be cooler than that. It will be just as sticky, though, for most of the day, with humidity levels remaining high for most of the day. Winds will be breezy, coming in out of the southwest at around 10-15mph.

I have noon temperatures in the mid-70s. If traveling today, there is a higher risk of severe weather east of the Laurel Highlands.

Looking ahead, Friday will be interesting because our high temperature will go up, but our comfy level will also go up. Humidity levels will remain low with highs hitting the low 80s. Friday will remain a little breezy with winds around 10mph coming in out of the west.

Saturday will be a transition day, with highs hitting the upper 80s and humidity levels on the rise. 90-degree weather is expected on Sunday, and I have us hitting the 90-degree mark for at least six days in a row.

Not only will temperatures be in the 90s, but overnight temperatures won't dip below 70 degrees during the stretch of weather. Overnight lows above 70 degrees are a threshold temperature because it doesn't allow for many bodies to fully recover and relax after dealing with hot weather through the day.

