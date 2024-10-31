Danny Smith jokes that he's going to need to wear a helmet and pads on the sidelines

Watch CBS News
PITTSBURGH, Pa. (KDKA) -- Steelers special teams coordinator Danny Smith says he might need to start wearing pads and a helmet on the sidelines if his players keep making big plays during games. 

Smith has gone viral a few times over the last couple of Steelers game with the black and gold's special teams unit making several splash plays.

"I am aware," Smith said. "But honestly, I don't see it. Honestly, I don't. I get it sent to me. I click it off. I just don't have time."

The special teams unit blocked three kicks in three consecutive games and on Monday night, Calvin Austin III returned a punt 73 yards for a touchdown.

After all of those big plays, the players seem to rally around Smith, who says that speaks to the tightness of the group. 

"We're in this together, I promise you," Smith said. "Now there's an expectation. And with that expectation becomes a responsibility. I have a responsibility in preparation. The players have a responsibility. I just went through that with them, as well, in our meeting this morning. Obviously it's fun when you win, you know. It's a lot more fun."

Smith joked on Wednesday that his players are a little too rough on him while celebrating making big plays.

"I'm sore and I didn't even play," Smith said. "I'm probably gonna be the first coach on the sideline in shoulder pads and a helmet."

The Steelers are on a bye this week and will return to action next Sunday when they hit the road to take on the Washington Commanders.

