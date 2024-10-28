Steelers hang on to beat Giants on "Monday Night Football"

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Steelers hung on to beat the New York Giants 26-18 on Monday night at Acrisure Stadium.

After a 48-yard field goal from Giants kicker Greg Joseph with 5 minutes, 6 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter cut the Steelers' lead to 26-18, quarterback Russell Wilson fumbled the ball on Pittsburgh's next possession, setting the Giants up 37 yards from the endzone. Four plays later, Steelers star linebacker J.J. Watt forced a sack-fumble on Giants quarterback Daniel Jones to end the threat with 2:59 left in the game.

The Giants got the ball back with under 2 minutes to play, but a Beanie Bishop Jr. interception with 34 seconds left sealed the game for Pittsburgh, which has won three games in a row.

After coming out of halftime tied 9-9, the Steelers jumped ahead 16-9 with 4:38 left in the third quarter thanks to a 73-yard punt return touchdown from Calvin Austin.

Pittsburgh added another touchdown with 13:16 left in the fourth quarter on a 29-yard pass from Wilson to Austin to take a 22-9 lead, but the Giants responded on their next possession with a 45-yard touchdown run from running back Tyrone Tracy to cut the deficit to 25-15 after a failed two-point try.

The game was tied at halftime after a back-and-forth first half that featured 238 yards of offense from the Steelers and 183 yards of offense from the Giants.

Each team had a touchdown called back because of a penalty in the first 30 minutes, and Steelers wide receiver George Pickens nearly had a touchdown late in the second quarter, but the catch was overruled after a review.

The Steelers (6-2) have a bye week.