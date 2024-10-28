Watch CBS News
Sports

Steelers hang on to beat Giants on "Monday Night Football"

By Michael Guise

/ CBS Pittsburgh

#1 Cochran Sports Showdown: October 27, 2024
#1 Cochran Sports Showdown: October 27, 2024 21:17

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Steelers hung on to beat the New York Giants 26-18 on Monday night at Acrisure Stadium.

PHOTOS: Steelers face Giants on "Monday Night Football'
PHOTOS: Steelers face Giants on "Monday Night Football' 12 photos

After a 48-yard field goal from Giants kicker Greg Joseph with 5 minutes, 6 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter cut the Steelers' lead to 26-18, quarterback Russell Wilson fumbled the ball on Pittsburgh's next possession, setting the Giants up 37 yards from the endzone. Four plays later, Steelers star linebacker J.J. Watt forced a sack-fumble on Giants quarterback Daniel Jones to end the threat with 2:59 left in the game. 

The Giants got the ball back with under 2 minutes to play, but a Beanie Bishop Jr. interception with 34 seconds left sealed the game for Pittsburgh, which has won three games in a row.

After coming out of halftime tied 9-9, the Steelers jumped ahead 16-9 with 4:38 left in the third quarter thanks to a 73-yard punt return touchdown from Calvin Austin. 

Pittsburgh added another touchdown with 13:16 left in the fourth quarter on a 29-yard pass from Wilson to Austin to take a 22-9 lead, but the Giants responded on their next possession with a 45-yard touchdown run from running back Tyrone Tracy to cut the deficit to 25-15 after a failed two-point try. 

The game was tied at halftime after a back-and-forth first half that featured 238 yards of offense from the Steelers and 183 yards of offense from the Giants. 

Each team had a touchdown called back because of a penalty in the first 30 minutes, and Steelers wide receiver George Pickens nearly had a touchdown late in the second quarter, but the catch was overruled after a review

The Steelers (6-2) have a bye week. 

Michael Guise

Michael Guise is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh who has worked for KDKA-TV since 2019.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.