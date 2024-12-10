Steelers, Tomlin singularly focused on Eagles ahead of 3 games in 11 days

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are fresh off a thorough 27-14 victory over AFC North rivals, the Cleveland Browns, on Sunday. Now sitting at 10-3, the Steelers are turning their attention to the "Battle of Pennsylvania" against the 11-2 Philadelphia Eagles.

Head coach Mike Tomlin praised the "collective component" of the win over Cleveland, saying all three areas of the game showed improvement, which led to a divisional win.

Injuries

Wideout George Pickens is expected to miss his second consecutive game while he deals with a hamstring injury, it was reported on Monday.

After the 27-14 win against the Browns, head coach Mike Tomlin said the team didn't feel like Pickens would've been able to play the number of snaps to deem it worth dressing for.

"We didn't want a small problem to become a big problem," Tomlin said.

Other players such as Larry Ogunjobi (groin) and DeShon Elliott (hamstring) are in a better position to play against the Eagles, Tomlin added.

The opposition

Tomlin jokingly called the contest the "Pennsylvania state championship."

"I'm excited about representing WPIAL in this. I made the joke this morning that we could play this game in Breezewood, that'd be awesome," Tomlin said with a laugh.

The Eagles, winners of nine straight games, bring with them one of the best records in the NFC, led by dynamic dual-threat quarterback Jalen Hurts and a cast of lethal playmakers that includes wideouts A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, and a rejuvenated Saquon Barkley at running back. Barkley currently leads the NFL with 1,623 rushing yards.

"The acquisition of Saquon Barkley has to be the most significant acquisition in the NFL in 2024. He's been dominant, eye-opening at times."

"Jalen Hurts is a top-notch quarterback, decision-maker, leader, passer [and] escape artist," Tomlin said. "We have the challenge of working to minimize both guys and making the schematic decisions of what's required to do so," Tomlin said.

On the defensive side of the ball, Tomlin noted how the Eagles have collected many former University of Georgia players.

"When I turned the tape on, I saw two inside linebackers that are productive in all areas, high volume tacklers, they're very good at underneath defense be in man or zone, they're opportunistic, they're really good blitzers," Tomlin added.

Tomlin also highlighted a few players in Phaladelphia's secondary such as promising rookies Cooper DeJean and Quinyon Mitchell.

Three games in 11 days

When asked about the preparation process for managing three big-time games in 11 days, Tomlin said he's singularly focused on the task at hand: the Philadelphia Eagles.

"I don't care what's on the other side of [the Eagles game]."

Practice reps and the division of labor may be affected after the Philadelphia game, but Tomlin said he has a "seven-day cycle this week, and I'm not going to make the simple complex. We have a task this week, we have a job to do, and we have a finite amount of time and materials and talent and manpower."

The Steelers travel to the eastern side of Pennsylvania on Sunday for a cross-state showdown with the Philadelphia Eagles. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m.