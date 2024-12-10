Watch CBS News
George Pickens expected to miss Steelers' upcoming game vs Eagles, report says

By Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Steelers wide receiver George Pickens is expected to miss Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles due to the hamstring injury he is dealing with, according to one report. 

Pickens sat out Sunday's game against the Browns with a hamstring injury and now, according to the Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac, the Steelers star receiver isn't expected to play in Philadelphia on Sunday. The injury has been referred to as a sprain.

After the 27-14 win against the Browns, head coach Mike Tomlin said that the team didn't feel like Pickens would've been able to play the number of snaps to deem it worth dressing for.

"We didn't want a small problem to become a big problem," Tomlin said. 

The Steelers head into the Week 15 game against the Eagles with a 10-3 record and are looking for their first road win in Philadelphia since 1965. 

Regardless of what happens in the team's game against the Eagles, the Steelers will have a chance to clinch the AFC North division title when they travel to Baltimore to face the Ravens on Saturday, December 21. 

