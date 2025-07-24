Steelers fans flock to training camp: "No way we'd ever miss this"

Steelers fans from far and wide flock to training camp

Steelers fans from all over western Pennsylvania and beyond are flocking to Saint Vincent College for training camp.

Cars were lined up hours before practice started at 1:55 p.m. One man said he came from Missouri. Another flew in from Texas to keep up the tradition that so many Steelers fans celebrate.

"This is my 10th year coming up here," said Kenneth Mullin from North Versailles, who arrived at about 5:45 a.m. on Thursday.

"My family's been doing this every year for like the past 18 years or so, so I wouldn't miss it," said Brayden Strause, who works in Denton, Texas.

"It's a whole family thing," Strause added. "It's something you're kind of born into. I came in from the hospital in Steelers stuff, so there's just no way we'd ever miss this."

Fans KDKA-TV spoke with say they're optimistic for this season and excited to see the new squad's chemistry on the field.

The Steelers had a busy offseason after another first-round playoff exit. Quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Justin Fields are gone. So are wide receiver George Pickens, rusher Najee Harris, defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi, and Pro Bowl safety Minkah Fitzpatrick.

The Steelers brought in quarterback Aaron Rodgers, wide receiver DK Metcalf, cornerback Jalen Ramsey and tight end Jonnu Smith.

Star linebacker T.J. Watt, who recently inked a three-year, $123 million deal that makes him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history for the second time, agreed he'll have to spend training camp getting to know his new teammates.

"There's going to be a lot of people to get to know and talk to," Watt said.

"It's just fun. It's a fun time of year," he added.