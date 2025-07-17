T.J. Watt and Pittsburgh Steelers agree on 3-year, $123 million contract extension, report says

The Pittsburgh Steelers and T.J. Watt have reportedly agreed on a massive contract extension.

Multiple NFL insiders, including ESPN's Adam Schefter, reported on Thursday that the organization and the team's star have reached a deal that potentially allows him to retire as a Steeler.

T.J. Watt contract details

With the three-year, $123 million deal, Watt has reportedly become the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history for the second time. Watt is reportedly getting $108 million guaranteed with his new contract.

Previously, Watt inked a four-year contract extension in September 2021 that was set to pay him $112 million and made him the highest-paid non-QB at the time.

Watt's reported new deal at $41 million per year comes ahead of Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase ($40.25 million per year) and Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett ($40 million per year), the second- and third-highest paid non-QBs, respectively.

The 30-year-old Watt seemingly alluded to the deal in a post on Instagram on Thursday afternoon.

T.J. Watt signs extension ahead of training camp

Earlier this offseason, the our-time All-Pro skipped the start of mandatory minicamp as he eyed a new deal. Watt is now signed through the 2028 season.

The deal comes six days before Steelers players report for training camp in Latrobe at Saint Vincent College, where the team has held every training camp for the last 57 seasons.

Last regular season, Watt tallied 11 1/2 sacks, 61 tackles, 27 quarterback hits, 19 tackles for loss, six forced fumbles, three strip-sacks and two fumble recoveries.