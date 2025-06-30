Miami Dolphins trade CB Jalen Ramsey, TE Jonnu Smith to Steelers

The Miami Dolphins are sending All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey, Pro Bowl tight end Jonnu Smith and a 2027 seventh-round draft pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for All-Pro safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and a 2027 fifth-round pick.

Ramsey announced the trade Monday in a post on his X account. Both his representation and the Dolphins, where he spent the past two seasons, had mutually agreed earlier this year to part ways.

Dolphins GM says Ramsey didn't ask for trade

Neither Ramsey nor the Dolphins gave any insight into what went wrong. Dolphins general manager Chris Grier said in April that Ramsey did not ask for a trade or for more money, but after weeks of conversations with Ramsey's representation, both sides agreed that it would be best to move on.

A person familiar with the trade confirmed that the Dolphins will get Fitzpatrick, who returns to the team that drafted him 11th overall in 2018. He had been displeased with his role in Miami and requested a trade before being sent to the Steelers in 2019.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the teams have not made an official announcement. The terms have been agreed upon and are pending physicals.

The trade involving Ramsey and Fitzpatrick, both three-time All-Pros, marks the third time since at least 2002 that players who had previously been All-Pros were traded for each other, according to Sportradar. The others were star receiver DeAndre Hopkins (three All-Pros) for running back David Johnson (1) in 2020, and tight end Jimmy Graham (1) for center Max Unger (1) in 2015.

Smith had hoped for new contract

Smith had one of the best years of his career in his lone season in Miami after signing a two-year deal as a free agent ahead of the 2024 season. The veteran tight end hoped that his career year might lead to a new contract with the Dolphins, with whom he preferred to stay.

He had been away from the team during its offseason program as he sought a new contract.

Instead, he's re-joining Arthur Smith, currently the offensive coordinator in Pittsburgh, whom he was with in Tennessee and Atlanta.

Smith will get a one-year contract extension worth as much as $12 million for 2026, agent Drew Rosenhaus confirmed.

Steelers retooling in the off season

It's the latest in a series of retooling moves the Steelers have made this offseason in hopes that 2025 won't end similarly as their past few seasons. Pittsburgh has reached the playoffs four times in the last five seasons, only to be quickly eliminated in lopsided fashion each time.

Since March, the Steelers have acquired two-time Pro Bowl wide receiver DK Metcalf from Seattle, signed four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers and now they've added two more experienced veterans in Ramsey and Smith.

Trading Fitzpatrick, who emerged as one of the NFL's premier safeties in his six seasons in Pittsburgh, likely could free up money for the Steelers to re-sign star linebacker TJ Watt, who is in the last year of his deal and skipped the offseason program as he seeks a new contract.

For the Dolphins, losing Smith is a huge blow to their offense, which heavily relied on the tight end in the passing game as teams limited big plays from receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Smith's 88 receptions and 884 receiving yards last season were the most by a tight end in franchise history.

The Dolphins did address a need at safety after starter Jevon Holland signed with the New York Giants in March, but they still will likely be on the hunt for a replacement for Ramsey to add a veteran to their mostly young cornerback group.