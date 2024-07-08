Steelers' Cameron Sutton suspended 8 games for violating NFL's Personal Conduct Policy

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Cameron Sutton has been suspended for eight games for violating the NFL's Personal Conduct Policy.

Sutton has been suspended for the first eight games of the 2024 regular season, the NFL announced on Monday. The league said it investigated Sutton's domestic violence arrest in March and "determined he violated the Personal Conduct Policy."

He is eligible for reinstatement on Oct. 29 following Pittsburgh's Week 8 game against the New York Giants.

Why was Cameron Sutton suspended?

In Monday's news release, the NFL said Sutton violated its Personal Conduct Policy.

In March, Sutton was allegedly involved in a domestic incident involving a girlfriend. After weeks of evading law enforcement, Sutton turned himself in. He was originally charged with a felony, but the charge was reduced to misdemeanor battery. He then entered a pre-trial diversion program to resolve the case.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on X, formerly known as Twitter, that Sutton's suspension is final and he won't appeal.

During organized team activities with Pittsburgh in June, Sutton said he could not discuss the case, but he talked about moving forward.

"Adversity strikes everyone in life," Sutton said. "So, it's all about how you handle it, how you necessarily go through those phases. Just knowing who you are, individually, not letting someone else dim your light."

The Detroit Lions signed Sutton to a contract after the 2022 season. He started 17 games last season, but the team released him after learning of the charge in March.

Sutton was drafted by the Steelers in the third round of the 2017 draft and spent six seasons with the team before heading to the Lions.