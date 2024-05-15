See the full Pittsburgh Steelers schedule for the 2024 NFL season

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their 2024 NFL regular-season schedule.

On Wednesday, the team shared its schedule for the upcoming season. It features a marquee Christmas Day game against the Kansas City Chiefs and late-season matchups against the Philadelphia Eagles, Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals.

The full regular-season schedule can be found below:

Week 1: Sunday, Sept. 8, at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m.

Week 2: Sunday, Sept. 15, at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m.

Week 3: Sunday, Sept. 22, vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m.

Week 4: Sunday, Sept. 29, at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m.

Week 5: Sunday, Oct. 6, vs. Dallas Cowboys, 8:20 p.m.

Week 6: Sunday, Oct. 13, at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05 p.m.

Week 7: Sunday, Oct. 20, vs. New York Jets, 8:20 p.m.

Week 8: Monday, Oct. 28, vs. New York Giants, 8:15 p.m.

Week 9: Bye Week

Week 10: Sunday, Nov. 10, at Washington Commanders, 1 p.m.

Week 11: Sunday, Nov. 17, vs. Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m.

Week 12: Thursday, Nov. 21, at Cleveland Browns, 8:15 p.m.

Week 13: Sunday, Dec. 1, at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m.

Week 14: Sunday, Dec. 8, vs. Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m.

Week 15: Sunday, Dec. 15, at Philadelphia Eagles, 4:25 p.m.

Week 16: Saturday, Dec. 21, at Baltimore Ravens, 4:30 p.m.

Week 17: Wednesday, Dec. 25, vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 1 p.m.

Week 18: Date/Time TBD, vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Pittsburgh hosts the Houston Texans (Aug. 9) and Buffalo Bills (Aug. 17) before traveling to Detroit (TBD) for the preseason.

Last season, the Steelers lost 31-17 to the Buffalo Bills in an AFC wild-card playoff game. It was the team's fifth consecutive playoff loss. Pittsburgh last won a playoff game in 2016. The Steelers qualified for the playoffs after winning their final three games of the regular season.

Key games and storylines for the Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh opens the season on the road against Kirk Cousins and the Atlanta Falcons on Sept. 8, a revenge game for Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith. He was the Falcons head coach from 2021 to 2023.

Week 2 is a revenge game for Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson, who returns to Denver for the first time since being released this offseason.

Pittsburgh's home-opening game is on Sept. 22 against Jim Harbaugh and the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 3, followed by games against the Indianapolis Colts, Dallas Cowboys and Las Vegas Raiders.

In Week 7, Pittsburgh hosts Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets before hosting the New York Giants in Week 8.

After the Week 9 bye, Pittsburgh returns to the field against the Washington Commanders on Nov. 10. Then, the black and gold play four consecutive AFC North games. Of the team's final nine regular-season games, six are against division opponents, including closing the regular season at Acrisure Stadium against the Bengals.

Steelers fans will see Kenny Pickett on Dec. 15 when the team travels across the state to play the Eagles. Pickett was traded in the offseason after being selected by Pittsburgh in the first round of the 2022 draft.

The team's biggest game of the year is Dec. 25 at Acrisure Stadium against Kansas City. All eyes will be on Pittsburgh when Patrick Mahomes and the defending two-time champion Chiefs come to town. There is a chance Taylor Swift is at the game, as the superstar singer is dating Travis Kelce. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh has four prime-time games, three of which are at Acrisure Stadium.

Pittsburgh Steelers have the third-most difficult schedule

The Pittsburgh Steelers' 2024 regular-season schedule is loaded with tough games.

According to the NFL, the Steelers have the third-most difficult schedule with a .533 opponent winning percentage. The only teams with tougher schedules are the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens.

Of the 14 teams on the Steelers 2024 schedule, five made the playoffs last season.