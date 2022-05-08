Steelers' Cam Heyward awarded honorary doctorate from Carlow University

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It was a beautiful day for Carlow University graduates on Sunday.

Not only did they celebrate the culmination of all their hard work over the past few years, Steelers' defensive tackle Cam Heyward was there to receive an honorary doctorate degree and impart some wisdom to the new graduates.

Heyward was honored for his "commitment to Pittsburgh mercy values."

"Expect to work hard for what you want, when you put in the hours, the brainpower, and the sweat, you'll have a greater appreciation for the work you've achieved," Heyward said in his address to the graduates. "Don't give up, never give up, if a door closes? Knock it down...head-first, if necessary."

Heyward's grandmother, and Carlow alumna, Judy Jordan was also given special recognition during the ceremony.

She was honored for living Carlow values and making a transformative impact on her family and community.