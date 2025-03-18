As Steelers and Penguins prepare for international games, how can Pittsburgh fans make the trip?

Whether you are trading your Terrible Towel waving from the North Shore to the Emerald Isle or partying on 5th Avenue for partying in Stockholm, Sweden, there are a few things you need to do now.

Planning the trip to Ireland for the Steelers, shouldn't be something you wait on if you plan on going.

"I would do it no later than tomorrow, especially if you are doing it yourself," Shadyside Travel owner Joe Weigler said.

Travel agencies say their packages are upwards of 90% sold. Ireland is a popular place to travel and add the Steelers game it's even more busy. While the NFL hasn't released a date, travel agencies say the game is on September 28.

"If you don't have your plans and hotel space in Dublin now, you have a problem. Sweden should not be difficult in November," Weigler said.

The Penguins in Stockholm may be a little easier for booking travel. You may pay more for tickets because arenas are smaller than stadiums. It's recommended you use an agent if you don't know what you're doing with bookings, but if you don't make sure you know what you are signing on for.

"We always, always, always look at the penalty. What's the downside? Is this nonrefundable? Is there a time to cancel," Greater Pittsburg Travel owner Tom Diecks said.

If you don't have a passport or need to renew, do that sooner as opposed to later. Your passport's expiration needs to be six months clear of your return date.

"Because the busy season is coming. People will be looking and thinking I've got to get this renewed," AAA East Central travel promotions manager Marita Williams said.

Also, if you are connecting through the U.K., you have to get an Electronic Travel Authorization, essentially getting travel permission to go through the U.K.

"Not a very difficult thing, but it's a very important thing," Diecks said.

There's that whole cost of a trip like this. Expect to pay anywhere from $4,500-$5,500 a person. There are some variables in there like how long you will be in either place, your taste for luxuries, and things of that nature.