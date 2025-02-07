Pittsburgh Steelers to play in NFL's first regular season game in Ireland

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pittsburgh Steelers will play in the NFL's first regular season game in Ireland during the 2025 season.

According to the NFL's announcement on Friday morning, the game will be played at Croke Park in Dublin, which is the largest sporting arena in Ireland.

"We are very excited to be the designated team in the first regular season game to be played in Ireland this upcoming season," said Steelers' President Art Rooney II.

"The opportunity for the Pittsburgh Steelers to play in Ireland is truly special, not only because of the Rooney family history there, but also to play in front of the growing number of Steelers fans in Ireland."

It's still unknown who the Steelers will face in Ireland and when the game will be held during the 2025 NFL regular season. The information will be announced in the spring of 2025.

The NFL continues to build partnerships for international games during the regular season. In 2024, three games were held in London. Two were at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, while the New England Patriots and Jacksonville Jaguars played at Wembley Stadium.

Germany hosted the Carolina Panthers and New York Giants in November, while the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Green Bay Packers in São Paulo, Brazil, in September.

The Miami Dolphins were selected as the designated team for the NFL's first-ever regular season game in Madrid, Spain this upcoming regular season. Their opponent and the date of the game are also unknown at this time.