Penguins to play 2 games in Sweden next season as part of NHL Global Series

The PIttsburgh Penguins will play two regular-season games against the Nashville Predators at Avicii Arena in Stockholm, Sweden, on Nov. 14 and 16, 2025, as part of the 2025 NHL Global Series.

The Penguins previously played in Stockholm in 2008 during the NHL Premiere Series. In those two games against the Ottawa Senators, the Penguins earned a 4-3 overtime win and a 3-1 loss.

"To play in the two games was great. We had a great turnout," Penguins captain Sidney Crosby said. "The fans were super excited for us to be there. As players, to experience something like that at a young age, too – it was a lot of fun. Since then, I know that there's been a ton of games overseas and it's something that always goes over well, so it should be a great experience."

The Penguins return to Sweden for two regular season games against the Predators on November 14th and 16th for the #NHLGlobalSeries! pic.twitter.com/T8GTx8JWZF — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) March 18, 2025

Pittsburgh currently has three Sweden-born players on its roster: defenseman Erik Karlsson and forwards Rickard Rakell and Emil Bemstrom. Karlsson and Rakell represented Sweden at the 4 Nations Face-Off last month.

"I think it becomes a big thing for us," said Rakell, a native of Sundbyberg, Sweden. "I think [it's special] just to have a chance to play in your home country or play in front of, like, your youth team or old coaches that you had growing up. For you to have a chance to have family or friends come and see you and your teammates play, I think it's a pretty special thing."

The NHL and Live Nation will offer ticket presales at 10 a.m. Central European Time (5 a.m. Eastern Time) on March 25 and go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Central European Time (5 a.m. Eastern Time) on March 26.

Since 1997, the NHL has staged 46 regular-season games at venues outside North America. The 2025 NHL Global Series will be the 47th and 48th regular-season games played overseas, per a news release from the NHL.