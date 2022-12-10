Steelers activate kicker Chris Boswell from injured reserve
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Steelers activated kicker Chris Boswell from injured reserve.
The team announced the news on Saturday. In a corresponding move, the team released kicker Matthew Wright.
Boswell injured his groin and was sidelined for the last four weeks. He returned to practice on Thursday and will suit up Sunday against the Ravens at Heinz Field.
Boswell has hit 12 of 16 field goals this season.
