Watch CBS News
Sports

Steelers activate kicker Chris Boswell from injured reserve

By Michael Guise

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Ireland Contracting Nightly Sports Call: December 8, 2022 (Pt. 3)
Ireland Contracting Nightly Sports Call: December 8, 2022 (Pt. 3) 01:55

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Steelers activated kicker Chris Boswell from injured reserve. 

The team announced the news on Saturday. In a corresponding move, the team released kicker Matthew Wright.

Boswell injured his groin and was sidelined for the last four weeks. He returned to practice on Thursday and will suit up Sunday against the Ravens at Heinz Field. 

Boswell has hit 12 of 16 field goals this season.

First published on December 10, 2022 / 4:29 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.