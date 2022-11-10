Watch CBS News
Steelers place kicker Chris Boswell on injured reserve

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Steelers have placed kicker Chris Boswell on injured reserve. 

The team announced the news on Thursday. Pittsburgh activated safety Damontae Kazee from injured reserve as a corresponding move. 

Boswell has an injured groin and will be sidelined for the next four weeks. 

On Wednesday, the Steelers signed kicker Matthew Wright off of Kansas City's practice squad. Wright has kicked in 19 NFL games and has hit 28 of 32 field goal attempts as well as 28 of 30 extra-point attempts. 

The Steelers host the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at 1 p.m. at Acrisure Stadium. 

First published on November 10, 2022 / 4:20 PM

