Steelers place kicker Chris Boswell on injured reserve

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Steelers have placed kicker Chris Boswell on injured reserve.

The team announced the news on Thursday. Pittsburgh activated safety Damontae Kazee from injured reserve as a corresponding move.

Boswell has an injured groin and will be sidelined for the next four weeks.

On Wednesday, the Steelers signed kicker Matthew Wright off of Kansas City's practice squad. Wright has kicked in 19 NFL games and has hit 28 of 32 field goal attempts as well as 28 of 30 extra-point attempts.

We have activated S Damontae Kazee from the Reserve/Injured List to the active roster.



To make room on the 53-man roster, we placed K Chris Boswell on the Reserve/Injured List. @BordasLaw https://t.co/u3Iow4z01t — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) November 10, 2022

The Steelers host the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at 1 p.m. at Acrisure Stadium.