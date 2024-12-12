South Park School District elementary principals get into the holiday spirit as Elves on the Shelf

South Park principals bring the Elves on the Shelf to school

SOUTH PARK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - They're tiny and cute in their red and white suits - two of Santa's little helpers and they have returned to one local elementary school this week.

Nothing like a high-five from the Elf on the Shelf, right? South Park School District/Facebook

They have now become a yearly tradition at South Park Elementary Center and it's all part of the holiday antics.

If you're a parent or you have a little kid in your life, you've undoubtedly heard of "Elf on the Shelf." Well, South Park Elementary Center's principal and assistant principal have taken on the role of Santa's eyes and ears again this year, making sure that students maintain their place on the nice list.

Side-by-side in a super-sized sleigh, Mrs. Kelli Dellarose, and Mr. "TJ" Trozzi greeted the kids in that signature elf attire on Monday morning.

The pair went viral last year for their creative take on the beloved and wildly popular Christmas mascot and they're at it again this year.

Not only did they pop up in different places during the morning drop-off but they also added lovable, and even not-so-lovable, seasonal celebrities as part of the holiday hijinks.

Oh, no! It's The Grinch! South Park School District/Facebook

On Tuesday, the Grinch greeted the kids all the while grabbing a few gifts in the process.

The school's Facebook page, which posts the daily "Elf-Dates" said the pair will be dressing up every day during the countdown to winter break.

Their last day will be on Friday.

Wednesday's special guests were the "Specials Teachers" treating kids to a little Jingle Bell Rock for the walk to homeroom.

The students typically don't begin arriving at school until 8:45, so we won't know what these life-sized elves will be up to on Thursday, but they did leave a hint - saying students should be on the lookout for some other characters dressed in red and white.