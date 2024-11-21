Pittsburgh expected to see snow showers and squalls as well as accumulating snow on Friday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Temperatures are 15-25 degrees colder this morning following the passage of a cold front and line of strong storms through yesterday evening.

Key Points Laurel Highlands and the Ridges:

Thursday: Snow showers and squalls

Thursday: Light Accumulation (unless you get under a heavier squall)

Friday Morning: Steady Snow Arrives

Total Accumulation of 6-12"

Snow-covered roads and travel issues are expected

Wind gusts: 40-50mph

Key Points Lowland and Pittsburgh Metro:

Thursday: Rain and snow showers/squalls

Thursday: Little to no accumulation (unless you get under a heavier squall)

Friday Morning: Steady snow arrives

Total Accumulation: Trace (Low end) - 3" (High-End Scenario)

Wet roads, slush possible

Wind gusts: 30-40mph

There have been a total of 55 wind reports (both wind damage and wind gusts). The highest wind gust we know of so far was 77 mph in Gastonville in Washington County. The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh also plans to do a damage survey today to determine if damage in the Penn Hills area was from a weak tornado or straight-line wind damage.

Storm reports from Wednesday night KDKA Weather Center

During the day, scattered showers and squalls are expected to move across all of our area. While it will be cold enough aloft to see flakes make it down to the surface, surface temperatures will be well above freezing, so unless there is a heavy burst of snow, accumulation should be very light for most of Thursday. Visibility will be reduced in heavy snow showers and squalls, so motorists should still use caution. The bulk of the snow showers will die down later this evening and overnight.

High temperatures and rain chances - November 21, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

Just before sunrise Friday morning, another wave of energy pivoting around a slow-moving low pressure will lead to a steadier round of snow. This will move from north to south across our area.

Temperatures Thursday night into Friday morning are likely going to drop closer to freezing outside, so this is the most likely time to see accumulation—even in the Pittsburgh metro area. Snow will gradually transition to rain through the day on Friday as temperatures warm above freezing and the coldest air aloft shifts to the east. Road conditions will generally be wet in the metro area, but some slush could occur if there is a heavier burst.

More snow-covered roads are expected in the Winter Storm Watch area. Friday will also be very windy, with the highest wind gusts expected in the Laurel Highlands and Ridges.

Wind gusts throughout the day - November 21, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

Snowfall amounts west of the Laurel Highlands and the Ridges will range from less than 1" on the low end to nearly 3" in a high-end scenario. Most of the Pittsburgh metro area should see around 1". The Laurel Highlands and Ridges will see upwards of 6 to 12" in the highest elevations. Some melting and compaction of the snow are also expected as well since most surfaces will be fairly warm going into the event.

Expect lingering showers, breezy conditions, and overcast skies to persist through Saturday with some clearing by Sunday. Temperatures are expected to moderate by Sunday and early next week, ahead of another cold front that will bring more showers by Monday night and Tuesday. Cooler air looks to settle in before Thanksgiving Day.

7-day forecast: November 21, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

