Smoked Bacon Burger with Burrata and Caramelized Peaches | Chef Anthony's Recipe

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Chef Anthony, of Don's Appliance, is back in the kitchen and getting fancy with burgers for tailgating season!

Smoked Bacon Burger with Burrata and Caramelized Peaches on Brioche Bun

Recipe yields 6

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Ingredients

48 oz ground beef

3 peaches

6 brioche hamburger buns

1 pound thick cut bacon uncured

4 ball burrata

Mike's Hot Honey 2tbsp

1 head leaf lettuce

2 tbsp A1 steak sauce

GE Profile Smoker

Method

1. First portion ground beef into 8oz patties. Season with salt and pepper

2. Set on smoker at 250 degrees until an internal temperature of 170 degrees

3. Next place bacon on tray and place in smoker for 1 hour until caramelized and crispy

4. While the burger and bacon cook thinly slice peaches and sauté off in oil until caramelized

5. To assemble mix the mikes hot honey and a1 sauce together and spread on the brioche bun

6. Place lettuce on the bottom portion of the bun, add burger patty and bacon

7. Top the bacon with a half torn ball of burrata put the top bun on and serve