Watch CBS News
Talk Pittsburgh

Smoked Bacon Burger with Burrata and Caramelized Peaches | Chef Anthony's Recipe

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Chef Anthony, of Don's Appliance, is back in the kitchen and getting fancy with burgers for tailgating season!

Smoked Bacon Burger with Burrata and Caramelized Peaches on Brioche Bun
Recipe yields 6

burrata-peach-burger-chef-anthony.png
(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Ingredients

  • 48 oz ground beef                  
  • 3 peaches
  • 6 brioche hamburger buns          
  • 1 pound thick cut bacon uncured
  • 4 ball burrata                           
  • Mike's Hot Honey 2tbsp
  • 1 head leaf lettuce                   
  • 2 tbsp A1 steak sauce
  • GE Profile Smoker

Method

1.       First portion ground beef into 8oz patties. Season with salt and pepper

2.       Set on smoker at 250 degrees until an internal temperature of 170 degrees

3.       Next place bacon on tray and place in smoker for 1 hour until caramelized and crispy

4.       While the burger and bacon cook thinly slice peaches and sauté off in oil until caramelized

5.       To assemble mix the mikes hot honey and a1 sauce together and spread on the brioche bun

6.       Place lettuce on the bottom portion of the bun, add burger patty and bacon

7.       Top the bacon with a half torn ball of burrata put the top bun on and serve 

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.