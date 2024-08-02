Small alligator found underneath car in Donora

DONORA, Pa. (KDKA) -- A small alligator was found underneath a car yesterday in the Mon Valley.

The Salvation Army Mon Valley Worship and Service Center shared photos and details of the encounter on their Facebook page.

The alligator was found underneath a car along 8th Street.

The Salvation Army said that they helped catch the alligator and police came and took it to the Wild World of Animals located outside Bentleyville.

Numerous alligator sightings throughout the Pittsburgh area

Two men connected to several alligator sightings along the Kiski River earlier this year were ordered to pay fines after pleading guilty to violating rules and regulations of the transportation and sale of fish. The fines came following multiple alligator sightings in Kiski Township over the last several months.

Humane agents seized 10 gators from one of the men's homes, citing safety concerns for the animals. Those animals were expected to go to a reptile sanctuary in the south.

Last September, another man said his 2-foot-gater "Neo" made a break for it when he was moving the animal to a friend's house. Neo got loose from his container.

A month before that, a 4-foot-gator, named "Chomper" by rescuers, was caught on the river by two anglers in a canoe. It followed multiple sightings of the alligator.