10 alligators seized from Pittsburgh-area home after neighbor finds alligator on front porch

Kiski Township man discovers on front porch of his home

Kiski Township man discovers on front porch of his home

Kiski Township man discovers on front porch of his home

KISKI, Pa. (KDKA) — For the fourth time in the last couple of months, an alligator was spotted in Kiski Township.

This time, one was spotted on the porch of a resident's home.

Tony Gularsky was expecting friends to stop by his home on Brownstown Road on Thursday when he got a call from one of them.

"There's an alligator on your porch," Gularsky said, recalling the conversation. "I opened the door and looked up like that and it was right there. About a 5- or 6-foot alligator."

This comes after township officials considered an ordinance banning alligator ownership or breeding in the township. But the idea was dropped after public outrage by those thinking the proposed rule would outlaw other exotic animals and perhaps house pets like dogs.

"You open your door to step out, it could have taken your leg off or something," Gularsky said.

He said that's why the gator ban should be adopted. He believes the gator wandered up the street from Dominic Hayward's home.

"Yesterday after this happened, they trapped them and got them all," Gularsky said.

On Thursday night, humane agents seized 10 gators from Hayward's home, citing safety concerns for the animals. KDKA-TV learned the gators will eventually head to a reptile sanctuary in the south.

That is OK with Gularsky.

"Yes, that makes me really happy," he said.