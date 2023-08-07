Police: Kayakers catch alligator after several sightings along Kiski River
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The search is over for an alligator that was spotted multiple times along the Kiski River in Armstrong County.
According to the Tribune-Review, Kiski Township Police say that two kayakers spotted and caught the gator with the help of two Kiski Area police officers.
Kiski Township Police Chief Lee Bartolicius told the Tribune-Review that they've named the alligator 'Chomper,' and that he's in the hands of humane officers.
The alligator was first spotted near the Salina Bridge late last month.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.