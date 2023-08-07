Police: Kayakers catch alligator after several sightings along Kiski River

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The search is over for an alligator that was spotted multiple times along the Kiski River in Armstrong County.

According to the Tribune-Review, Kiski Township Police say that two kayakers spotted and caught the gator with the help of two Kiski Area police officers.

Kiski Township Police Chief Lee Bartolicius told the Tribune-Review that they've named the alligator 'Chomper,' and that he's in the hands of humane officers.

The alligator was first spotted near the Salina Bridge late last month.