Watch CBS News
Local News

Police: Kayakers catch alligator after several sightings along Kiski River

By Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The search is over for an alligator that was spotted multiple times along the Kiski River in Armstrong County.

According to the Tribune-Review, Kiski Township Police say that two kayakers spotted and caught the gator with the help of two Kiski Area police officers.

Kiski Township Police Chief Lee Bartolicius told the Tribune-Review that they've named the alligator 'Chomper,' and that he's in the hands of humane officers.

The alligator was first spotted near the Salina Bridge late last month. 

First published on August 7, 2023 / 6:23 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.