Sidney Crosby leaves Penguins-Senators game, will not return

Sidney Crosby left the Pittsburgh Penguins' game against the Ottawa Senators at the Canadian Tire Centre on Thursday and will not return.

The Penguins announced the news in a post on X. The team did not disclose why Crosby would not return to the game. Crosby left the ice early in the second period with the game tied 1-1. The Penguins and Senators are tied 2-2 in the second frame.

Crosby returned to the lineup on March 18 against the Carolina Hurricanes after missing four weeks due to a lower-body injury suffered during the Olympic tournament. In the five games since returning to the lineup, he has tallied five points.

This season, the 38-year-old star for the Penguins has a team-high 28 goals, and he is third on the team with 36 assists.