Sidney Crosby not ruled out for the remainder of the Olympics, "We're taking this day-by-day."
After Sidney Crosby left Team Canada's win over Czechia with a lower-body injury, his status for both the rest of the Olympics and the remainder of the Penguins' season was up in the air.
As Team Canada skated to a 4-3 overtime victory against Czechia on Wednesday, they did so without Crosby, as he exited the game in the second period and did not return.
Following the team's victory, Canada head coach Jon Cooper said he was unaware of the severity of the injury, while ESPN's Emily Kaplan reported that Crosby would undergo imaging to determine the severity.
On Thursday morning in Milan, Team Canada took the ice for practice, and Sidney Crosby was once again absent.
Cooper provided an update saying that Crosby was "by no means ruled out of the tournament," and that the team is "taking this day-by-day."
Cooper did not specify the injury or its severity.
Crosby injured after a check from a Czech defenseman
With Canada trailing 2-1 in the second period, Crosby took multiple hits during a shift, including one from defenseman Radko Gudas, that led to him leaving the ice in pain.
After the hit, Crosby favored his right leg, spent a few minutes on the bench speaking with Team Canada's training staff, before leaving the ice and heading to the locker room.
Canada ultimately rallied to defeat Czechia in overtime thanks to goals from Nathan MacKinnon, Nick Suzuki, and Mitch Marner.
They will take on Finland in the semifinals of the men's tournament on Friday morning at 10:30 a.m. EST.
Meanwhile, the United States' men's team also qualified for the semifinals, defeating Sweden 2-1 in overtime.
They'll face Slovakia on Friday afternoon at 3:00 p.m. EST.