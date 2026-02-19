Sidney Crosby not ruled out for the remainder of the Olympics, "We're taking this day-by-day."

After Sidney Crosby left Team Canada's win over Czechia with a lower-body injury, his status for both the rest of the Olympics and the remainder of the Penguins' season was up in the air.

As Team Canada skated to a 4-3 overtime victory against Czechia on Wednesday, they did so without Crosby, as he exited the game in the second period and did not return.

Following the team's victory, Canada head coach Jon Cooper said he was unaware of the severity of the injury, while ESPN's Emily Kaplan reported that Crosby would undergo imaging to determine the severity.

On Thursday morning in Milan, Team Canada took the ice for practice, and Sidney Crosby was once again absent.

Cooper provided an update saying that Crosby was "by no means ruled out of the tournament," and that the team is "taking this day-by-day."

Jon Cooper says he’s not ruling out Crosby for the tournament, not willing to give a definitive answer on his status yet — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) February 19, 2026

Cooper did not specify the injury or its severity.

Crosby injured after a check from a Czech defenseman

With Canada trailing 2-1 in the second period, Crosby took multiple hits during a shift, including one from defenseman Radko Gudas, that led to him leaving the ice in pain.

MILAN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 18: Sidney Crosby #87 of Team Canada is challenged by Radko Gudas #3 of Team Czechia in the second period during the Men's Quarterfinals Playoff match between Canada and Czechia on day 12 of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic games at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena on February 18, 2026 in Milan, Italy. Bruce Bennett / Getty Images

After the hit, Crosby favored his right leg, spent a few minutes on the bench speaking with Team Canada's training staff, before leaving the ice and heading to the locker room.

Canada ultimately rallied to defeat Czechia in overtime thanks to goals from Nathan MacKinnon, Nick Suzuki, and Mitch Marner.

They will take on Finland in the semifinals of the men's tournament on Friday morning at 10:30 a.m. EST.

Meanwhile, the United States' men's team also qualified for the semifinals, defeating Sweden 2-1 in overtime.

They'll face Slovakia on Friday afternoon at 3:00 p.m. EST.