Penguins captain Sidney Crosby injured in Olympic quarterfinal against Czechia

By
Patrick Damp
Web Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.
Read Full Bio
Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

As the quarterfinals of the Men's Olympic Hockey Tournament began on Wednesday, Team Canada continued their pursuit of gold against Czechia. 

In the second period, the Penguins and Team Canada captain, Sidney Crosby, was hurt after taking a hit from Czech defenseman Radko Gudas. 

Crosby remained on the bench for a couple of minutes before heading back to Team Canada's locker room, where he remained for the rest of the period.

After the hit, Crosby appeared to be favoring his right leg. 

Ice Hockey - Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics: Day 12
MILAN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 18: Sidney Crosby #87 of Team Canada is challenged by Radko Gudas #3 of Team Czechia in the second period during the Men's Quarterfinals Playoff match between Canada and Czechia on day 12 of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic games at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena on February 18, 2026 in Milan, Italy. Bruce Bennett / Getty Images

He did not return to the game when the third period began, and Team Canada said that he would not return for the remainder of the game. 

Canada was trailing 2-1 at the time of Crosby's injury, but rallied to tie the game at 2 thanks to a power play goal from Colorado Avalanche assistant captain Nathan MacKinnon. 

This is the second time Crosby has served as Team Canada captain. Crosby helped lead Canada to the gold medal at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics. 

