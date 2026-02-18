Penguins captain Sidney Crosby injured in Olympic quarterfinal against Czechia
As the quarterfinals of the Men's Olympic Hockey Tournament began on Wednesday, Team Canada continued their pursuit of gold against Czechia.
In the second period, the Penguins and Team Canada captain, Sidney Crosby, was hurt after taking a hit from Czech defenseman Radko Gudas.
Crosby remained on the bench for a couple of minutes before heading back to Team Canada's locker room, where he remained for the rest of the period.
After the hit, Crosby appeared to be favoring his right leg.
He did not return to the game when the third period began, and Team Canada said that he would not return for the remainder of the game.
Canada was trailing 2-1 at the time of Crosby's injury, but rallied to tie the game at 2 thanks to a power play goal from Colorado Avalanche assistant captain Nathan MacKinnon.
This is the second time Crosby has served as Team Canada captain. Crosby helped lead Canada to the gold medal at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics.