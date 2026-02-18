Penguins captain Sidney Crosby injured in Olympic quarterfinal against Czechia

As the quarterfinals of the Men's Olympic Hockey Tournament began on Wednesday, Team Canada continued their pursuit of gold against Czechia.

In the second period, the Penguins and Team Canada captain, Sidney Crosby, was hurt after taking a hit from Czech defenseman Radko Gudas.

Sidney Crosby went to the locker room just over six minutes into the second period of Canada's quarterfinal matchup with Czechia.



He had been on the receiving end of a couple of hits and looked to be in some pain on the bench. — Pens Inside Scoop (@PensInsideScoop) February 18, 2026

Crosby remained on the bench for a couple of minutes before heading back to Team Canada's locker room, where he remained for the rest of the period.

After the hit, Crosby appeared to be favoring his right leg.

MILAN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 18: Sidney Crosby #87 of Team Canada is challenged by Radko Gudas #3 of Team Czechia in the second period during the Men's Quarterfinals Playoff match between Canada and Czechia on day 12 of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic games at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena on February 18, 2026 in Milan, Italy. Bruce Bennett / Getty Images

He did not return to the game when the third period began, and Team Canada said that he would not return for the remainder of the game.

Canada was trailing 2-1 at the time of Crosby's injury, but rallied to tie the game at 2 thanks to a power play goal from Colorado Avalanche assistant captain Nathan MacKinnon.

This is the second time Crosby has served as Team Canada captain. Crosby helped lead Canada to the gold medal at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics.