Penguins captain Sidney Crosby placed on injured reserve, expected to miss 4 weeks

With the Penguins set to resume their season after the Olympic break, the team announced that captain Sidney Crosby has been placed on injured reserve.

According to the team, Crosby is expected to miss a minimum of four weeks with a lower-body injury.

Crosby was injured during the Olympics in Team Canada's quarterfinal matchup against Czechia. In the second period of that game, Crosby took a hit from Czech defenseman Radko Gudas. He remained on Canada's bench for a few minutes before leaving for the locker room.

He did not return for the remainder of the quarterfinal game or the rest of the tournament.

Team Canada ultimately lost 2-1 in overtime to Team USA in the gold medal game.

Through parts of four games at the Olympics, Crosby scored two goals and four assists for six points, and in the process set the record for most points scored by a Canadian NHL player at the Olympics.

So far this season for the Penguins, Crosby leads the team in all offensive categories, scoring 27 goals, 32 assists, and 59 points in 56 games.

The Penguins also activated defenseman Kris Letang from injured reserve. Letang was hurt prior to the Olympic break when he suffered a fractured foot.

On Thursday, the Penguins return to action when they'll welcome the New Jersey Devils to PPG Paints Arena at 7 p.m.