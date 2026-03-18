Penguins captain Sidney Crosby will return against Carolina Hurricanes

The Penguins, just a couple of days after beating the best team in the NHL 7-2, will get their captain back.

Head coach Dan Muse confirmed that when the Penguins take on the Carolina Hurricanes tonight in Raleigh, Sidney Crosby will be back in the lineup.

Dan Muse confirms that Sidney Crosby returns to the lineup tonight against Carolina after missing 11 games with a lower-body injury. — Pens Inside Scoop (@PensInsideScoop) March 18, 2026

Crosby has missed the last 11 games with a lower-body injury he sustained in the quarterfinals of the Olympics when Team Canada was playing Czechia.

So far this season for the Penguins, Crosby leads the team in all offensive categories, scoring 27 goals, 32 assists, and 59 points in 56 games.

In the 11 games since returning from the NHL's Olympic pause, the Penguins have compiled a record of 4-3-4, and currently sit second in the Metropolitan Division with 83 points.

The Penguins have 15 games remaining in the season and are looking to return to the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2022.

Crosby placed on IR after Olympics

After returning from Milan, the Penguins announced Crosby was placed on injured reserve and would miss "a minimum of four weeks."

Today has been four weeks to the day since Crosby was injured at the Olympics.

In the second period of Team Canada's matchup against Czechia, Crosby left the game after taking a hit from defenseman Radko Gudas.

Crosby attempted to return in the gold medal game against the United States, but ultimately did not play.