Sidney Crosby is one of the best athletes of the 21st century, ESPN says. Here's where he ranks.

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Penguins star Sidney Crosby is one of the best athletes of the 21st century, according to ESPN.

On Thursday, ESPN ranked the "top 100 professional athletes since 2000," and Crosby made the list at No. 22.

The Penguins captain is headed into year 20 of an illustrious career, and he is still considered one of the best players in the National Hockey League. Under the "key accomplishments" section, ESPN lists Crosby as a three-time Stanley Cup champion, two-time Conn Smythe winner and a two-time Hart Trophy winner, among others.

Crosby last season for the second year in a row, but Crosby had a great season in 82 games as a 36-year-old, scoring 42 goals and tallying 94 points. He also moved into 10th all-time in NHL history with 1,596 points.

Crosby has one year remaining on his current contract. In 2012, Crosby signed a 12-year deal worth more than $100 million. Earlier this offseason, Crosby said he and the team will discuss an extension this summer.

Crosby is the only hockey player in the top 50 of ESPN's list. Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin came in at No. 54, while Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid was ranked No. 98.

Penn Hills native and former Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald came in at No. 20, while former Pittsburgh Pirate Barry Bonds was ranked No. 38.

ESPN said more than 70,000 votes from contributors helped create the list.